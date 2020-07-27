Mother indicted in death of son

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A grand jury has indicted a mother on murder charges in connection with the death of her son.

An Okaloosa County grand jury indicted Maria Rodriguez Barnes, 31, for first degree premeditated murder with a firearm.

On March 25th, investigators were called to the Boardwalk on Okaloosa Island after work crews found Barnes and her son in her vehicle, both with gunshot wounds. Investigators say on the morning of the murder of Jaxxon Rodriguez Barnes, who was 5-months-old, Maria sent a lengthy text message to her husband and an email to her father, both which appeared to be suicide notes that mention Jaxxon.

Investigators say when work crews found her, she was taken to a local hospital and treated for a self-inflicted gunshot wound. They say Jaxxon was already dead from his wound when first responders arrived.

If convicted, Maria could face the death penalty or life in prison without parole. The State Attorney’s Office will conduct a death penalty review within the next 30 days.

