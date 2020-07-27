New cases reported in daily COVID-19 update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Monday.

Florida has 432,747 cases reported. That’s 8,892 new cases. There are 427,698 cases involving Florida residents and 5,049 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 6,049 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 3,026 cases. This includes 2,967 residents and 59 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 98 years-old. 15 people have died from the virus and 99 people have been hospitalized.

Okaloosa County is reporting 2,411 cases. This includes 2,386 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 24 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 20 people who have died from the virus. 112 people have been hospitalized.

Walton County is reporting 1,066 cases. 972 of the cases are residents and 94 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 12 deaths from the virus and 52 people have been hospitalized.

Washington County is reporting 437 cases. 432 are residents and five are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 13 people have died in the county and 30 people have been hospitalized.

Holmes County has 384 cases. There are 375 residents and nine are non-residents. Ages range between 1 and 93 years-old. There has been one death reported and nine hospitalizations.

Jackson County is reporting 1,270 cases. There are 1,256 local cases and 14 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 19 deaths and 82 people have been reported hospitalized.

Calhoun County is reporting 261 cases, all are local. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Seven people have died and 25 people have been hospitalized for the virus.

Gulf County is reporting 249 cases. They are 240 residents and nine non-residents. The ages range from 1 to 89 years-old. There have been no deaths and 16 hospitalizations reported.

Franklin County is reporting 87 cases. There are 81 residents and two non-resident. Ages range from 0 to 85. One death has been reported. Four people have been hospitalized.

Liberty County is reporting 339 cases of COVID-19. All 339 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 85 years-old. Two people have died and six people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 10:45 a.m. Monday morning, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 29 available adult ICU beds out of the 162 beds reported. It also is reporting three of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

