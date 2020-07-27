Nick Nelson gets the big call from the Yankees

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Nick Nelson got the big call Saturday night from the Yankees, and he will be joining the 30 man roster. He will be sporting the jersey number 79. He was in the bullpen Sunday against the Washington Nationals. Nelson did get the opportunity to pitch not too long ago in an exhibition game against the Phillies. Nick says he is unsure how well he is going to sleep the night before what could be his big league debut on the mound.

“I don’t know because last night, I think I got three hours of sleep. The car service left at 6:30 a.m., and I found out at 9:30 last night. I didn’t go to bed till like two. I woke up at five. I was trying to make sure I had everything in my hotel room packed up. I didn’t want to forget anything. I don’t know if I’ll be able to sleep tonight. I’m pretty tired, but once I lay down, I don’t think I’ll be able to sleep at all,” said Nelson.

The Yankees will take on the Phillies at citizen bank park Monday night at 6:05 p.m..

