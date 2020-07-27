Advertisement

Panama City Beach attractions prepare for new mask ordinance

Panama City Beach attractions are preparing for the new mask ordinance.
Panama City Beach attractions are preparing for the new mask ordinance.(WJHG/WECP)
Published: Jul. 26, 2020 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Gulf World Marine Park in Panama City Beach is prepping for the new mask ordinance starting Monday, but officials say due to the nature of the park guests won't have to wear a mask the entire time.

“We are an inside and an outside facility,” said park director Pamela George. “So while they’re inside the building it will be required to wear masks but of course when they’re outside they’re free to take them off as they wish.”

While George says it could be a tricky transition over the first few days, they're doing everything they can to educate locals and visitors about the mask policy.

“We’ve actually put notices out on our social media sites. We’ve updated our website so that people looking at our website can know that,” said George. “We’ve hung some signs at the front door. We’re trying to notify people as best we can.”

At Zoo World they're also only requiring masks at certain times.

“Because we’re an outdoor facility it’s a little easier for us than for most people,” said Zoo World director Kayte Hogan. “So, when you enter into one of our animal experiences, one of our up-close animal experiences, we’re asking that you wear a mask. But when you’re out in the park it’s still optional.”

Even with masks optional for the outdoor areas, all employees at both parks are still wearing masks and asking guests to be safe and courteous to others.

“We do definitely talk to every single guest that comes in the park. They see us with our masks on and we remind them of all the safety precautions they need to take when they’re in the zoo as well,” said Hogan.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Florida Department of Health releases Sunday COVID-19 update

Updated: 6 hours ago
Health officials report 9,344 new positive COVID-19 cases in the state of Florida Sunday.

News

Bay County health officials announce 110 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

Updated: 6 hours ago
Bay County’s total case count is at 2,972 including 2,914 residents and 58 non-residents.

News

Superintendent Virtual Summit

Updated: 22 hours ago
Superintendent Virtual Summit

News

Masks drive for deaf students

Updated: 22 hours ago

Latest News

News

Bay County NAACP Youth Council hosts virtual summit with Superintendent candidates

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Candidates Bill Husfelt and Judy Vandergrift talked about their experience and how they would lead the school district.

News

Mask drive to help children with hearing loss in Bay District Schools

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
There are about 56 students in Bay County who are deaf or hard of hearing, and there is a shortage of these kinds of masks because people around the country are trying to stock up.

News

Cram the Van 2020 proves a success even in the rain

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Donations were accepted at the event at Staples in Crestview, but other donations can be made through text, online, or by purchasing items off the Amazon wishlist.

News

Bay High School holds graduation ceremony

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 2:35 PM CDT
|
By Jarell Baker
Around 240 Bay High seniors walked around the track and then across the stage to finally get their high school diploma.

News

Health officials announce one additional COVID-19 related death in Bay County

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 2:18 PM CDT
Health officials say a 67-year-old Bay County man, diagnosed with COVID-19 on July 10, passed away.

News

Florida Department of Health releases Saturday COVID-19 update

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 2:13 PM CDT
Officials say there are 12,199 new positive COVID-19 cases Saturday.