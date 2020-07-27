Panama City Beach attractions prepare for new mask ordinance

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Gulf World Marine Park in Panama City Beach is prepping for the new mask ordinance starting Monday, but officials say due to the nature of the park guests won't have to wear a mask the entire time.

“We are an inside and an outside facility,” said park director Pamela George. “So while they’re inside the building it will be required to wear masks but of course when they’re outside they’re free to take them off as they wish.”

While George says it could be a tricky transition over the first few days, they're doing everything they can to educate locals and visitors about the mask policy.

“We’ve actually put notices out on our social media sites. We’ve updated our website so that people looking at our website can know that,” said George. “We’ve hung some signs at the front door. We’re trying to notify people as best we can.”

At Zoo World they're also only requiring masks at certain times.

“Because we’re an outdoor facility it’s a little easier for us than for most people,” said Zoo World director Kayte Hogan. “So, when you enter into one of our animal experiences, one of our up-close animal experiences, we’re asking that you wear a mask. But when you’re out in the park it’s still optional.”

Even with masks optional for the outdoor areas, all employees at both parks are still wearing masks and asking guests to be safe and courteous to others.

“We do definitely talk to every single guest that comes in the park. They see us with our masks on and we remind them of all the safety precautions they need to take when they’re in the zoo as well,” said Hogan.

