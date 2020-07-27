Advertisement

Shooting incident in Calhoun County leaves one dead

One person was killed over the weekend in Calhoun County.(AP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CLARKSVILLE, Fla. (WJHG) - One person is dead after a shooting incident over the weekend in Clarksville.

According to Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies, the incident occurred Saturday on SW Mack Shiver Road. Officials say upon arrival, they found Steven David Shiver, 59, dead.

Sheriff’s deputies say they’d received multiple calls from Jonathan Edward Maybin, 43, the victim’s nephew, about his uncle.

According to a press release, Maybin initially called asking deputies to issue a trespass warning for Shiver, but called back a second time to tell deputies his uncle was getting agitated and verbally aggressive. Deputies say the third time Maybin called the sheriff’s office, he said Shiver’s was dead.

Officials say Maybin told them the victim had tried to snatch and drag him out of his truck. The press release says Maybin then told Shivers to get off of him and then Maybin allegedly reached for his pistol in the vehicle’s passenger seat. Deputies say he then pointed the gun at Shiver and told him to stop.

We’re told the two wrestled with the gun for a brief second before Maybin told deputies he snatched back in the gun to get it from Shiver; that’s when officials say a round went off that hit the victim below his left collar bone, leaving Shiver’s dead.

No arrests have been made and investigators say preliminary findings gathered suggest Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law. Deputies say the case is still being investigated and more information will be released as it’s available.

