Three people indicted on murder charges

Eric Dorsey, 24, of Andalusia, Alabama, Jasmine Williams, 20, of Crestview and Tykira Deandrade, 23, of Andalusia, Alabama were arrested and charged them with murder and robbery with a firearm. (WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Three people have been indicted by a grand jury on murder charges in connection with the shooting death of Kaylun Gray.

An Okaloosa County Grand Jury indicted Jasmine Williams, Eric Dorsey, and Tykira Deandrade on charges of first degree felony murder, robbery with a firearm, and second degree felony murder.

On May 19th, Kaylun Gray was shot in a room at the Hilton Motel. Investigators say Gray had rented the room and Williams, Dorsey, and Deandrade, as well as JaKeith Edwards, tried to rob Gray. Investigators say Gray and Edwards shot each other and died from their wounds. They say Williams, Dorsey, and Deandrade ran from the scene but were caught shortly there after.

If convicted, the three defendants face the maximum penalty of either death penalty or life in prison without the possibility of parole. The State Attorney’s Office will conduct a death penalty review within the next 30 days.

