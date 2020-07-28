Advertisement

Bay County drive-thru COVID-19 testing announced

A healthcare worker unpacks a sampling tube, Friday, July 24, 2020, at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium, in Miami. Florida has experienced a sharp increase in coronavirus deaths over the past two weeks, including another 136 recorded Friday as the state's total confirmed cases topped 400,000. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay County will have more drive-thru COVID-19 testing sites starting this week.

The three testing sites will be by-appointment. Each site will test up to 500 people per day for the coronavirus COVID-19. Results are expected to be returned in 48 hours or less by an online portal or by phone.

Thursday, at 10 a.m., the first of these testing sites will be at the Lynn Haven Sports Park. The second will be Monday at 7 a.m. at Frank Brown Park in Panama City Beach. The third site will be in Callaway and details are still being finalized.

The State Division of Emergency Management is providing personal protective equipment (PPE), test kits, and labs. Bay County contracted a third-party provider, Walk-On Clinic, to staff the testing sites.

To make an appointment for a test, visit https://walkonclinic.apacovid.com/default.aspx and answer a questionnaire.

As of now, officials say only adults 18 and over can be tested. They say they are working to offer the testing to minors as soon as possible.

