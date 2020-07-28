Beach Mosquito Control District fighting the bite amid pandemic

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Officials with Beach Mosquito Control District in Panama City beach say despite the pandemic they’ve continued normal operations and the usual mosquito control activities.

“That hasn’t changed and we’ll continue to do that,” said Beach Mosquito Control Director James Clauson.

Even though the spring was drier and there was less mosquito activity, the Control District still monitored breeding locations and more.

With the recent rains, officials say you could start to see more mosquitoes out and about.

“You can generally judge about a week to ten days after a good rain, you’ll start to see mosquitoes from that rainfall event,” said Clauson. “So we’re gradually seeing mosquito activity pick up, which in turn, we’re picking up on control activities.”

Officials say a good practice is to dump any standing around your home at least once a week or after any rainfall.

“If you go out when you dump it and see little wigglers or larvae swimming around, you know you’re breeding mosquitoes,” said Clauson. “So that should remind people to say hey, I need to check this.”

Even if locals do dump out any larvae, they still need to keep an eye on any other potential breeding spots.

“If they’re breeding one time, they’ll probably breed again, so just dump it out, problem solved for at least a week to ten days,” said Clauson.

If you’re seeing more mosquito activity in your area, you can contact the Beach Mosquito Control District at 850-233-5030 or click here.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.