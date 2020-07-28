Advertisement

Boosting Immune System to Protect Against COIVD-19

Ways to boost respiratory immune system.
Ways to boost respiratory immune system.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:29 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With the rise of COVID-19 cases in Florida, people may be looking for ways to boost their immune system to help fight the virus.

Panama City respiratory specialist, Doctor Marwan Obid, said over the counter medicine is one way to do it. He stated, “what you need is a multivitamin, zinc, and vitamin D also work really good.”

Officials with the University of Chicago Medicine say certain medications such as Tylenol, Aleve, and Advil can help treat COVID-19 symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also recommends getting plenty of rest and staying hydrated.

Doctor Obid says you can also protect yourself against COVID-19 by implementing healthy practices in your everyday routine. “You need to do exercise and relax and sleep a clean 7 hours,” said Obid.

Bay County resident, Donna Schneider, said she’s been staying home, among other things, to protect her health. “[I have been] wearing a mask when I go out grocery shopping, I take just a one-a-day vitamin and a couple of supplements,” said Schneider.

Doctor Obid emphasized that “exercise, staying away from smoking and staying away from crowds” will help strengthen your immune system against COVID-19.

