New deaths reported in Bay, Jackson Counties in daily COVID-19 update

Florida has 4441,977 cases reported. That’s 9,230 new cases. There are 436,867 cases involving Florida residents and 5,110 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 6,240 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 3,146 cases. This includes 3,087 residents and 59 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 104 years-old. 18 people have died from the virus and 107 people have been hospitalized. Of the three new deaths reported, one was an 80-year-old Bay County woman, one was an 82-year-old man, and one was an 85-year-old man.

Okaloosa County is reporting 2,482 cases. This includes 2,455 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 26 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 20 people who have died from the virus. 114 people have been hospitalized.

Walton County is reporting 1,094 cases. 996 of the cases are residents and 98 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 12 deaths from the virus and 54 people have been hospitalized.

Washington County is reporting 460 cases. 455 are residents and five are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 13 people have died in the county and 31 people have been hospitalized.

Holmes County has 399 cases. There are 390 residents and nine are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 93 years-old. There has been one death reported and 10 hospitalizations.

Jackson County is reporting 1,297 cases. There are 1,283 local cases and 14 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 26 deaths and 83 people have been reported hospitalized.

Calhoun County is reporting 265 cases, all are local. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Seven people have died and 25 people have been hospitalized for the virus.

Gulf County is reporting 265 cases. They are 256 residents and nine non-residents. The ages range from 1 to 89 years-old. There have been no deaths and 18 hospitalizations reported.

Franklin County is reporting 95 cases. There are 93 residents and two non-resident. Ages range from 0 to 85. One death has been reported. Three people have been hospitalized.

Liberty County is reporting 340 cases of COVID-19. All 340 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 85 years-old. Two people have died and six people have been hospitalized.

As of 10:31 a.m. Tuesday morning, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 14 available adult ICU beds out of the 161 beds reported. It also is reporting two of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

