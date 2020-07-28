Damage assessment survey reveals Bay County businesses remain optimistic during the pandemic

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Bay County Chamber of Commerce officials said they’re shocked...in a good way.

“Right now everyone is optimistic. The majority of so are neutral-optimistic with very small percentages being concerned or still very concerned,” Bay County Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Governmental/Military Affairs Brandi DeRuiter said.

A damage assessment survey revealed nearly 20% more businesses are operating as usual in Phase One compared to Phase Two of Florida’s reopening plan.

78 businesses responded to the survey.

“It looks like the vast majority [of businesses] have reopened whether [it’s] reduced capacity, which is curbside, drive-thru, teleworking; or have fully reopened,” DeRuiter said.

The survey also revealed a majority of businesses see their biggest challenge as retaining customers.

A close second is the answer, “my business is doing fine.”

Leitz Music Company in downtown Panama City also seems to be doing just fine.

“It’s kind of surprising that I’ve done better sales-wise since we’ve opened back up during this pandemic with the masks on than I have in the three years I’ve worked here,” Leitz Music Company sales associate Nelson Posada said.

However, other businesses recognize the struggle it took to get back to a good place.

“As of the last month, we opened up again and have done okay,” Elegant Endeavors Antique Emporium owner Jane Lindsey said. “Some days are real good, the second day I actually sold two dollars worth. So, it was sort of a sad time when people are still so afraid to come out.”

For some, they got back on their feet sooner than others.

For many, they believe it could take more than 6 months to overcome challenges caused by the pandemic.

