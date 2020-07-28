Advertisement

Delinquent policyholders breathing easier

Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - More than 13,000 Citizens Insurance customers who were behind in paying their premiums are breathing easier.

The insurer had said it would start cancelling for nonpayment on August 15th, but customers are getting a reprieve.

Three percent of policy holders with Citizens, Florida’s insurer of last resort, are behind in their premiums.

When COVID hit in mid-March, the company suspended cancellations.

“That moratorium was scheduled to expire on August 15th,” said Citizens Spokesperson Michael Peltier.

Those who gotten behind got a letter ten days ago, telling them without payment, policies would indeed be cancelled August 15th.

On Friday, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis urged Citizens to wait until the end of hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, before cancelling anyone.

“My biggest concern is that if you cancel somebody now, then they’re in the middle of hurricane season, and there is a named storm out in the Gulf or Atlantic, they’re not going to be able to get re-written, so this was just bad timing for the citizens of the state of Florida,” said Patronis.

The company heard him loud and clear.

“We decided to extend that moratorium until the end of the year,” said Peltier.

Unlike most homeowners who pay their premium and their taxes along with their mortgage, two out of three Citizens customers pay the company directly.

Payments are being delayed, not forgiven.

“There are solutions out there for you to help them help you in order to pay your bill,” said Patronis.

And while late payments spiked in March and April, the number who are late is actually smaller than during pre-COVID times.

The CFO tells us Citizens is strong financially.

The company was unable to tell us whether any late premiums would be deducted from any claim made by someone in arrears.

Latest News

News

Beach Mosquito Control

Updated: 29 minutes ago
With the summer heat and recent rain, Beach Mosquito Control is working hard to manage the population.

News

Citizens Insurance Extends Moratorium

Updated: 37 minutes ago
It was supposed to expire August 15, but now there will be no cancellations for nonpayments until the end of the year.

News

Damage assessment survey reveals Bay County businesses remain optimistic during the pandemic

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
A damage assessment survey revealed nearly 20% more businesses are operating as usual in phase one compared to phase two of Florida’s reopening plan.

News

Beach Mosquito Control District fighting the bite amid pandemic

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
With the recent rains, officials say you could start to see more mosquitoes out and about.

Latest News

News

Jail adopts new mailing system for inmates

Updated: 3 hours ago
This week, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office will transition to a new mailing system for inmates.

News

Boosting Immune System to Protect Against COIVD-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Ways to boost your immune system against COVID-19.

News

Boosting Your Immunity Amid the Pandemic

Updated: 4 hours ago
Ways to help boost your immune system to stay healthy during the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

FSU PC Housing

Updated: 4 hours ago
Materials are onsite now for the construction of the FSU PC dorms.

News

Survey Shows Local Businesses Remain Optimistic

Updated: 4 hours ago
A survey from the Bay County Chamber of Commerce shows local businesses are pretty optimistic as the pandemic continues.

News

Vote by mail fraud not likely in Florida

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jake Stofan
President Donald Trump continues to raise questions about expanding vote-by-mail this election, going as far this weekend to suggest the results of the election would be rigged if vote-by-mail were allowed.