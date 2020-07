EASTPOINT, Fla. (WJHG) - According to a Facebook post from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters battled a house fire Tuesday afternoon in Eastpoint.

Officials say the fire broke out at a home Washington Street. Sheriff’s deputies say the blaze is completely contained and nobody was injured.

The fire in Eastpoint on Washington Street is completely contained, without injuries. Thank you to the Eastpoint, St. George Island and Apalachicola Volunteer Fire Departments for such a quick response time! Posted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office, A.J. "Tony" Smith, Sheriff on Tuesday, July 28, 2020

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.