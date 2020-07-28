Florida Department of Health official talks recent public health advisory

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Additional public health advisories were issued in response to COVID-19 last week, giving new recommendations for visitors and residents. Jordan McCool was live with a local health official with more.

The public health advisory recommends that all individuals in Florida should wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in any setting where social distancing is not possible unless any of the following apply:

the person is under two-years-old

the person has a condition or disability that prevents them from wearing a face covering

the person works in a profession where use of a face covering is not compatible with their work duties

a person is receiving a service involving the nose or face

The recommendation goes on to say that businesses and organizations are encouraged to require face coverings to everyone on their property, and says that people should avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

The FDOH has increased mitigation measures, including the purchase of more than 14 million cloth masks and an expanded statewide Public Service Announcement Campaign, which encourages Floridians to avoid the Three Cs: closed spaces, crowded places, and close-contact settings.

New testing sites are coming to Bay County, information on the location will be announced in the coming days.

For more information watch Jordan’s full interview.

