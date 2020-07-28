Advertisement

Florida Department of Health official talks recent public health advisory

By WJHG Newsroom and Jordan McCool
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Additional public health advisories were issued in response to COVID-19 last week, giving new recommendations for visitors and residents. Jordan McCool was live with a local health official with more.

The public health advisory recommends that all individuals in Florida should wear a face covering over the nose and mouth in any setting where social distancing is not possible unless any of the following apply:

  • the person is under two-years-old
  • the person has a condition or disability that prevents them from wearing a face covering
  • the person works in a profession where use of a face covering is not compatible with their work duties
  • a person is receiving a service involving the nose or face

The recommendation goes on to say that businesses and organizations are encouraged to require face coverings to everyone on their property, and says that people should avoid gatherings of more than 10 people.

The FDOH has increased mitigation measures, including the purchase of more than 14 million cloth masks and an expanded statewide Public Service Announcement Campaign, which encourages Floridians to avoid the Three Cs: closed spaces, crowded places, and close-contact settings.

New testing sites are coming to Bay County, information on the location will be announced in the coming days.

For more information watch Jordan’s full interview.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

New public health advisory issued in Florida

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
The Florida Department of Health issued an additional public health advisory in response to COVID-19 last week, providing new recommendations for visitors and residents. Jordan McCool was live with a local health official with more.

News

Local residents react to Panama City Beach’s new mask mandate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
Last week, a new ordinance required workers at beach businesses to wear masks. As of Monday, customers are now required to do the same.

News

Panama City Beach Mask Mandate Begins

Updated: 3 hours ago
|

News

New COVID-19 testing location now open in Jackson County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
According to Jackson County Health Officer Sandy Martin, the site is in the parking lot of the Dollar General located on Lafayette Street in Marianna.

Latest News

News

Mobile testing site available Tuesday in Okaloosa County

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County announced that the site will be located at the Crestview Community Center on Commerce Drive from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

News

Beach Mosquito Control

Updated: 9 hours ago
With the summer heat and recent rain, Beach Mosquito Control is working hard to manage the population.

News

Citizens Insurance Extends Moratorium

Updated: 9 hours ago
It was supposed to expire August 15, but now there will be no cancellations for nonpayments until the end of the year.

News

Damage assessment survey reveals Bay County businesses remain optimistic during the pandemic

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
A damage assessment survey revealed nearly 20% more businesses are operating as usual in phase one compared to phase two of Florida’s reopening plan.

News

Delinquent policyholders breathing easier

Updated: 10 hours ago
More than 13,000 Citizens Insurance customers who were behind in paying their premiums are breathing easier after learning they will be getting a reprieve.

News

Beach Mosquito Control District fighting the bite amid pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
With the recent rains, officials say you could start to see more mosquitoes out and about.