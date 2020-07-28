Freeport’s Siples signs with Warner

Advertisement

By Scott Rossman
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:33 PM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Here’s proof area coaches and athletes are still working to find opportunities compete on the next level.

Recent Freeport graduate Brandon Siples has signed an offer with Warner University, an NAIA school in Lake Wales, Florida.

Brandon is a 5′8″ 185 pound running back who rushed for 2,846 yards the last two seasons for coach Sean Arntz and the Bulldogs. He had 31 rushing and scored another 13 times receiving and on special teams. Siples put up an impressive 8.1 yards per carry in 18 games. He also averaged 201 all purpose yards over that 18 game span. for 44 total TD’s.

Coach Arntz telling us Brandon chose Warner over around a dozen other NAIA and Division 3 options, including a JUCO option in California.

