Marianna stabbing suspect arrested

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG) - One person was taken to a local hospital and another to a local jail after a stabbing.

Marianna Police say Monday night they responded to a call at Three Rivers Apartment Complex on Carters Mill Road in reference to a stabbing. Police say they found the victim and the victim was taken to a local hospital.

They say they found the suspect, Dylan Williams, 24, at his home outside of Marianna by Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Williams is charged with aggravated battery.

