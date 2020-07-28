Advertisement

Marianna stabbing suspect arrested

One person was taken to a local hospital and another to a local jail after a stabbing.
One person was taken to a local hospital and another to a local jail after a stabbing.
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG) - One person was taken to a local hospital and another to a local jail after a stabbing.

Marianna Police say Monday night they responded to a call at Three Rivers Apartment Complex on Carters Mill Road in reference to a stabbing. Police say they found the victim and the victim was taken to a local hospital.

They say they found the suspect, Dylan Williams, 24, at his home outside of Marianna by Jackson County Sheriff’s Deputies.

Williams is charged with aggravated battery.

