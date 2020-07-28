Advertisement

Mobile testing site available Tuesday in Okaloosa County

Covid-19
Covid-19(Gray TV)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Local health officials in Okaloosa County are hosting a mobile testing site for COVID-19 Tuesday morning.

The Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County announced that the site will be located at the Crestview Community Center on Commerce Drive from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The tests are free, no registration is required, and there is not an age limit for who can get tested.

Everyone will be asked to provide their first and last name, address, gender, date of birth, race, ethnicity, address, county of Florida residency and a working phone number. Results will be provided via telephone call regardless if positive or negative. Everyone should remain in the vehicle at all times.

The site is limited to 450 tests. If that number is reached prior to 10:30 a.m., the site will close early.

COVID-19 testing remains available at DOH-Okaloosa in Ft. Walton Beach and Crestview. Please call 850-344-0566 for an appointment.

