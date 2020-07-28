Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A stormy morning is in store across the Panhandle.

Starting around 3:30am, we’ll see showers and thunderstorms begin to develop along the coast. The heavier rain will likely impact commute time, and begin to subside just before noon. We’ll see more storms further inland later in the afternoon, and this pattern is looking to repeat itself on Wednesday. Following that, rain chances will fall as we approach the weekend, dropping to 20% by Saturday.

An area of storm activity in the central Atlantic has an 80% chance of development over the next 5 days, and we will continue to monitor it.

