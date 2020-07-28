Advertisement

Monday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - A stormy morning is in store across the Panhandle.

Starting around 3:30am, we’ll see showers and thunderstorms begin to develop along the coast. The heavier rain will likely impact commute time, and begin to subside just before noon. We’ll see more storms further inland later in the afternoon, and this pattern is looking to repeat itself on Wednesday. Following that, rain chances will fall as we approach the weekend, dropping to 20% by Saturday.

An area of storm activity in the central Atlantic has an 80% chance of development over the next 5 days, and we will continue to monitor it.

You can watch my full forecast above.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening WX 7-27-2020

Updated: 1 hour ago

Weather Forecast

Monday Forecast

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Ryan Michaels
Scattered midday and afternoon storms develop after the mainly clear start to the day.

Weather Forecast

Sunday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 5:54 PM CDT
|
By Grayson Jarvis
We won't be getting much of a break from the rain this week.

Weather Forecast

Sunday Evening WX 7-26-2020

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Saturday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:15 PM CDT
|
By Grayson Jarvis
An active scene is developing in the tropics.

Weather Forecast

Saturday Evening WX 7-25-2020

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:13 PM CDT

Weather Forecast

Weekend Forecast

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:57 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
The heat and humidity will continue this weekend, but so will the showers and t'storms

Weather Forecast

Weekend Forecast

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 10:27 PM CDT
Unsettled, but toasty weather is in the forecast this weekend

Weather Forecast

Friday Forecast

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:38 AM CDT
|
By Ryan Michaels
Scattered showers develop for some today with otherwise partly cloudy skies and summery heat.

Weather Forecast

Thursday Evening Forecast

Updated: Jul. 23, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT
|
By Chris Smith
Tropical moisture continues to keep up wet in the panhandle