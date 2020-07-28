New COVID-19 testing location now open in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Florida Department of Emergency Management (DEM) has opened a COVID-19 testing location in Jackson County.

According to Jackson County Health Officer Sandy Martin, the site is in the parking lot of the Dollar General located on Lafayette Street in Marianna. The location, which opened Monday, July 27, will offer free testing seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The test consists of a shallow nasal self-swab. This means the patient will swab their own nose under the supervision of the technician.

No appointment is necessary, and those wanting to be tested must be 18 or older.

