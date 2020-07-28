Advertisement

No mandatory mask ordinance for Walton County

By Kellie Sanchez
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A mask ordinance for Walton County has been a hot topic for weeks.

At Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of County Commissioners, leaders decided to hear from the public what their thoughts were on a mandatory mask ordinance.

“The concern I have is with the enforcement and the ability to do it in a reasonable manner,” Bill Chapman, chairman of the Walton County Commission, said.

Many citizens were against the idea and said if the county mandated masks, they would not follow the ordinance.

“To mandate masks is invasive and it’s also divisive, but let me add, wearing a mask is a personal decision. As a ‘germaphobe’ myself, I am not anti-mask. However, I am anti-mandate,” Joey LaSalle, a Walton County resident, said.

Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital’s Regional President Roger Hall said they are for a mask ordinance.

“I really hate that we have to mandate it, but I wear a mask not for my safety, but to demonstrate that I care about your safety and your health,” Hall said.

He also said Walton County is headed towards the point where they would have to activate their surge plan.

“The people here today don’t feel that it’s an issue because they haven’t seen the surge, but if they wore my shoes and they saw the change, and that we’re on the front end of that, all of which could be substantially minimized if we just practiced social distancing and wore a mask,” Hall said.

After hearing from Hall and the Department of Health in Walton County, commissioners did not put a motion on the floor for a mask ordinance, therefore, there was no vote.

“The information was presented and we will continue to move forward as we were,” Louis Svehla, public information manager for the Walton County Commission, said.

