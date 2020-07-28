Advertisement

Robot dog gets job at Ford factory

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A partnership between a Ford auto plant and Think-Tank Boston Dynamics has resulted in a new job for Fluffy the robot dog.

Fluffy will be digitally mapping the Ford facility by using lasers to scan the facility’s layout, creating digitial blueprints.

The data will help engineers retool the plant for future products. They say it will save time and money and allow new vehicles to be produced sooner.

Ford predicts robots like Fluffy could significantly change the engineering community.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Biden vows to fight racial inequality with economic agenda

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and BILL BARROW
Joe Biden unveiled a plan Tuesday to ensure that the nation’s post-pandemic economic recovery is built around promoting racial equality, promising to dramatically spur investment in Black-owned small businesses and encourage home ownership while closing wealth gaps among minority communities.

National

A partnership between an auto plant and robot-maker has resulted in a new job for a robot dog

Updated: 29 minutes ago
|
A partnership between an auto plant and robot-maker has resulted in a new job for a robot dog.

National Politics

Source: US, Oregon in talks about pulling agents in Portland

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and ANDREW SELSKY and JONATHAN LEMIRE
The mayors of Portland, Oregon, and five other major U.S. cities have appealed to Congress to make it illegal for the federal government to deploy militarized agents to cities that don’t want them.

News

Plans for Martin Theatre Rebuild

Updated: 45 minutes ago
Plans revealed to commissioners Tuesday for the Martin Theatre rebuild.

Latest News

News

Events in Lynn Haven for the Remainder of the Year

Updated: 48 minutes ago
City officials tell us how they're planning for city events that are supposed to take place the rest of this year.

News

Faculty at Florida Colleges and Universities Call For Governor to Reverse Plans

Updated: 49 minutes ago
A union representing faculty at Florida universities and colleges wants the Fall semester to be virtual only.

News

No Mask Ordinance Yet For Walton County

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Commissioners chose to not even put a mask mandate to vote Tuesday.

National

Democrats, GOP far apart on virus aid; Trump wants a deal

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
It's unclear whether any agreement can be reached between Congress and President Donald Trump before Friday's deadline for expiring aid.

News

No mandatory mask ordinance for Walton County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
A mask ordinance for Walton County has been a hot topic for weeks.

National

Trump administration won’t accept new DACA applications

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By ZEKE MILLER and JILL COLVIN
The Trump administration will begin allowing so-called “Dreamer” immigrants to renew their permits to live and work in the United States.