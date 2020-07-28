Advertisement

Tuesday Evening Forecast

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:38 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Another dreary day is in store for Wednesday, but drier weather is on the horizon.

More storms and showers are expected all day tomorrow, but chances fall as we get into the latter half of the week. For the weekend, high pressure and lower moisture means only around a 20% chance of rain from Friday to Sunday, barring any tropical impacts.

Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 is currently approaching the western Caribbean, with the current cone sitting over the state of Florida. While it’s still too early to tell exactly what to expect with this system, we will be watching it very closely over the next few days; it will likely become Tropical Storm Isaias by tonight.

You can watch my full forecast above.

