Tuesday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Good Tuesday morning everyone!

We have a few light showers or sprinkles passing through the Panhandle this morning, isolated to around the Choctawhatchee Bay on the coast, and a bit widely scattered across I-10 and Hwy20. It’s hardly umbrella worthy right now, but as the morning unfolds, these showers should develop into scattered storms that could be heavy at times. So we’ll certainly need to pack the rain gear today.

Otherwise, thanks to the clouds and light sprinkles, we’re getting going largely in the 70s and it’ll be a slow warm up. Highs today will only top out in the mid 80s thanks to more developing storms in the forecast throughout the day.

A moisture rich environment and some support from some upper level lift will spell bouts of heavy rains passing through at times. Scattered to numerous storms are expected to develop across the Panhandle producing a large swath of 1-2″ of rain. More is possible in some localized areas west of Hwy231.

We'll see another round of scattered to numerous storms on Wednesday before the pattern begins to dry up heading into the late week and weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with numerous showers and thunderstorms likely, some rain may be heavy at times with 1-2″ possible across the Panhandle, the heaviest west of Hwy231. Highs today top out in the mid 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps another unsettled day ahead for tomorrow before we dry out the forecast for the end of the week and weekend.

