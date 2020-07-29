Advertisement

ACC announces upgrades to fall sports

ACC upgrades fall sports schedule
ACC upgrades fall sports schedule(wjhg)
By Julia Daniels
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has announced an upgraded fall sports plan, via Twitter.

The plan will allow for all seven ACC sponsored fall sports to begin competing the week of September 7-12. The decision was made after several months of planning and discussion by the Medical Advisory Group and league membership.

As far as football goes, games will begin as soon as the week of September 7-12 and the schedule will include 11 games, 10 conference and one non-conference, with all non-conference games played in the home state of the ACC school and non-conference opponents must meet the medical protocol requirements of the ACC.

Notre Dame will also participate in the 10 game conference schedule, and will be eligible to compete in the ACC Championship, which is scheduled to be played either December 12 or 19 in Charlotte, North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium.

Fall Olympic Sports competition may begin Thursday, September 10.

Winter and Spring Olympic Sports competitions, including, swimming and diving, indoor track and field, and fencing will be postponed until at least September 10.

Fall competition of mens and womens golf, women’s tennis, rowing, men’s and women’s lacross, softball and baseball have been canceled.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Northwest Florida A.D. talks about state of juco athletics

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Scott Rossman
Northwest Florida A.D. talks about state of juco athletics

Sports

Freeport’s Siples signs with Warner

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Scott Rossman
Freeport's Siples signs with Warner

Sports

Nick Nelson talks about getting called up to Yankees

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 8:59 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
Nick Nelson talks about call up, nerves heading to D.C. Sunday

Sports

Longtime friends and teammates set to go separate ways in college ball

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 6:35 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Longtime teammates talk about playing together for so long

Latest News

Coronavirus

How the NFL plans to keep players safe during the coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jul. 27, 2020 at 3:35 PM CDT
The NFL is putting a number of safety measures in place ahead of the start of training camp this week.

Sports

Nick Nelson gets the big call

Updated: Jul. 26, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT
Nick Nelson gets the big call

Sports

Hoops Tournament Director talks about bringing second big D1 tourney to Niceville

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 9:05 PM CDT
|
By Scott Rossman
Hoops Tournament Director talks about bringing second D1 tourney to Niceville

Sports

GrandSlam Session Four hosts teams from all over the country

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT
GrandSlam Session Four hosts teams from all over the country.

Sports

GrandSlam Baseball World Series Session Four brings in teams from all over

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:55 PM CDT
|
By Julia Daniels
95 teams from 14 different states headed down for the wrap of GrandSlam's summer World Series sessions!

National

Batter Up! Baseball, soundtrack of summer, is back - sort of

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 6:18 AM CDT
|
By BEN WALKER
Major League Baseball has started its most bizarre season ever. The virus-delayed opening day began when the World Series champion Washington Nationals hosted the New York Yankees.