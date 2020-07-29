ACC announces upgrades to fall sports

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has announced an upgraded fall sports plan, via Twitter.

The plan will allow for all seven ACC sponsored fall sports to begin competing the week of September 7-12. The decision was made after several months of planning and discussion by the Medical Advisory Group and league membership.

As far as football goes, games will begin as soon as the week of September 7-12 and the schedule will include 11 games, 10 conference and one non-conference, with all non-conference games played in the home state of the ACC school and non-conference opponents must meet the medical protocol requirements of the ACC.

Notre Dame will also participate in the 10 game conference schedule, and will be eligible to compete in the ACC Championship, which is scheduled to be played either December 12 or 19 in Charlotte, North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium.

Fall Olympic Sports competition may begin Thursday, September 10.

Winter and Spring Olympic Sports competitions, including, swimming and diving, indoor track and field, and fencing will be postponed until at least September 10.

Fall competition of mens and womens golf, women’s tennis, rowing, men’s and women’s lacross, softball and baseball have been canceled.

