Bay District Schools needs headcount for each back-to-school option

By Blake Brannon
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

With the new BayLink option approved, Bay District Schools officials need to hear from parents.

District officials say with the new option they need to know how many students will be in brick and mortar, Bay Virtual, or BayLink before the school year starts.

Officials say parents need to log on to Parent Portal to select what their student’s plan is for the school year now that BayLink is another option.

“We also know there were some parents that were maybe planning to return their students to brick-and-mortar and now they’re thinking BayLink is a good choice too. So we’re asking them to go in as well to Parent Portal and make their selection,” said Director of Communications for Bay District Schools Sharon Michalik.

Officials ask the information be entered into Parent Portal by midnight on Thursday, otherwise, they can call their child’s school.

For a step-by-step video click here.

