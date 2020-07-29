Advertisement

BayLink approved, start of school moved back for Bay District Schools

By Blake Brannon
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Bay District School Board voted Tuesday to approve the BayLink option for students as well as push back the first day of class to August 20th.

“We thought it was very important to push the date back so that teachers can have time to get more familiar with the canvas platform and figure these things out,” said Assistant Superintendent of Bay District Schools Denise Kelley. “Also to work with their principals and school leadership teams to make decisions.”

As for BayLink, it will serve as a hybrid between in-person and virtual learning with students getting live and recorded lessons from their teachers.

District officials say since every school in the district is different, they’re letting each school decide how BayLink will work best for them.

“So we’re working with the administrators and giving them the bare minimum of what the state requirements are and then allowing them to work with the teachers in their school, the building rep in their school to determine how this can work in your school,” said Kelley.

Officials say those using BayLink can still have a relationship with their school and teachers while learning from home, and it will also meet the needs of academic programs like I.B. or AICE.

The district is also working on supplying students and teachers with the proper technology to use BayLink.

“We have purchased Chromebooks for teachers to have so they can do the live instruction,” said Kelley. “Based on student needs we’re going to have to provide, as best we can, the needs of the students for technology, whether it be connectivity or actual devices.”

The district is also adding and updating a “Frequently Asked Questions” section about BayLink and the reopening plan to its Facebook page and website.

For a BayLink FAQ for teachers, click here.

