City of Lynn Haven Discussing Plans for Remainder of Annual Events

By Sam Martello
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:21 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The City of Lynn Haven prides itself on the numerous outdoor events it holds throughout the year. Of course, COVID-19 has put a halt to that, but city officials are ready to start the discussion on planning the remainder of the functions for the year.

Lynn Haven City Manager, Vickie Gainer, told us “We do pride ourselves on events, but we also want to keep our residents safe, so we decided we would go on and start to plan the events and then bring it back before the commission a little bit later.”

Mayor Margo Anderson believes giving the community something to look forward to will bring some normalcy back to their lives. She followed that with, “I think that it’s more than important, I think it’s crucial just for the morale and just for everybody to have something to look forward to.”

Typically, hundreds of people gather at Sharon Sheffield Park for events like the Fall Concert Series and the Christmas tree lighting, but after Tuesday’s commission meeting, the future of those events remain uncertain. Still, city officials are cautiously optimistic.

Lynn Haven City Commissioner, Brandon Aldridge went on to say, “My grandmother used to say you don’t throw out the baby with the bathwater. We can go ahead and get the plans in place so we can reopen safely, then let’s do it. I’m just as ready as everyone else to get back to normal I promise you.”

If the events do take place, the city will still urge citizens to continue safe practices while attending. “I think a lot of these outdoor functions and events we can do that we can allow people to stay 6 feet apart or stay with their families and we can still have some fun without endangering each other,” Aldridge stated.

The city will continue the discussion while keeping COVID-19 numbers in mind.

