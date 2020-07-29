Gulf Coast State College to host “Super Saturday” event for fall registration

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

As college students look ahead to the fall semester, Gulf Coast State College is hosting an event to get those students registered. Jordan McCool was live with a preview.

The college will host its Super Saturday event this weekend on August 1 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Panama City campus’s Advanced Technology Center and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. ET at the Gulf/Franklin Campus. Organizers call the event an all-encompassing event for prospective students who are interested in enrolling and current students needing to register for classes. Interested students need a high school diploma or GED to enroll.

Academic advisors from Admissions, Advising, Enrollment Services, and Financial Aid will be available for one-on-one assistance to help guide attendees through the process. Students will also be able to get their student IDs and parking decals. The $10 application fee also currently being waived for all new students at this event.

Due to COVID-19, the event is by appointment-only at the Panama City campus, and masks are required to attend at either location.

For more information, watch Jordan’s full interview or visit the college’s website.

