Is your hurricane preparedness kit and plan ready to go?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - As the peak of hurricane season sets in, it’s important to begin taking inventory of your hurricane preparedness kits and getting a plan together in you live in an evacuation zone.

Having 5-7 days worth of supplies of water, non-perishable foods that you don’t need power to cook and an adequate supply of medicines are essential for each member of your household. In addition, knowing what kind of position your home is in during a storm is extremely important.

“The most important thing in that plan is to learn the specific hazards where you live,” Kelley Godsey, Meteorologist and Hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Tallahassee, said. “Figure out if you’re in a surge prone area; are you in an area that gets a lot of flooding during heavy rainfall? What kind of winds can your structure withstand? Understanding those risks can help you determine where you will need to go if a storm threatens an area.”

In addition, consulting with your local emergency management office is always wise.

“Listen carefully to the advice of your local emergency management office,” Godsey said. “They’ll give you information about evacuations, where folks need to be going, or what you can do to shelter if you’re sheltering in place during the storm.”

