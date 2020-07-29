Advertisement

Jackson County School Board approves mask mandate

By Jarell Baker
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 8:54 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Tuesday, the Jackson County School Board approved a mask mandate requiring all students to wear a mask while riding school buses.

“There are some strong feeling some strong arguments, some strong reasons for us to go ahead and mandate and have consistency across the district,” said Jackson County School Board Superintendent Larry Moore.

The new rule also requires 6th through 12th graders to wear masks when they're changing classes throughout the day.

“The elementary grade students are not involved in the class changes nearly like 6th through 12th grade students are,” said Moore.

During the special school board meeting, members talked about exemptions like students who have medical issues. They also talked about providing masks to students who do not have one and recommended consequences for students who violate the rule.

“There will be three warnings and then after that those students who are non-compliant would be enrolled in our “iJackson” program, which is our online program,” said Moore.

School board members say they will re-evaluate the rule monthly to determine how long they’ll need to keep it in place amid the pandemic.

