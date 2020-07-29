Local unemployment rates are beginning to decrease, resources available for those still out of work

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The pandemic’s impact on the economy in Northwest Florida has been significant, especially for those that have lost their jobs. Bay County’s local economy took a hit because the area relies so much on tourism. Recently, things are starting to turn around.

According to the Director of Communications at CareerSource Gulf Coast, Brittany Rock, the most recent numbers show a 7% unemployment rate for June, which is 3.2% lower than May.

For those still seeking employment, CareerSource Gulf Coast is ready to help.

“We have resume assistance within our centers, interview preparation, the job search, there are some employers that require job referrals so we can also screen candidates and provide referrals,” Rock said.

CareerSource Gulf Coast also wanted to update that work search and work registration requirements for re-employment assistance were ending on August 1st, but on Tuesday Governor DeSantis did extend it to September 5th.

You can also find employment opportunities at employflorida.com

