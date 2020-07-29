Advertisement

Local unemployment rates are beginning to decrease, resources available for those still out of work

By Sam Martello
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The pandemic’s impact on the economy in Northwest Florida has been significant, especially for those that have lost their jobs. Bay County’s local economy took a hit because the area relies so much on tourism. Recently, things are starting to turn around.

According to the Director of Communications at CareerSource Gulf Coast, Brittany Rock, the most recent numbers show a 7% unemployment rate for June, which is 3.2% lower than May.

For those still seeking employment, CareerSource Gulf Coast is ready to help.

“We have resume assistance within our centers, interview preparation, the job search, there are some employers that require job referrals so we can also screen candidates and provide referrals,” Rock said.

CareerSource Gulf Coast also wanted to update that work search and work registration requirements for re-employment assistance were ending on August 1st, but on Tuesday Governor DeSantis did extend it to September 5th.

You can also find employment opportunities at employflorida.com

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Having a Plan for Hurricane Season

Updated: 59 minutes ago
As we watch the tropics, we talk about hurricane preparedness.

News

Mussett Bayou Wildfire Recovery Update

Updated: 1 hour ago
Residents of Santa Rosa Beach tell us about recovery efforts from May's Mussett Bayou Wildfire.

News

Looking At Local Travel Numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago
We check in with our local airports who say they're doing better than expected with passenger numbers during the pandemic.

News

Bay County Unemployment Rate Drops

Updated: 1 hour ago
The unemployment rate in Bay County is at 7% which is down 3.2% since May.

News

SNAP Work Search Requirements Waived For August

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The food stamp program will continue for those in need regardless of their work search efforts at least through August.

Latest News

News

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport unveiles new terminal

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
ECP airport leaders held a ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil the airport’s new terminal. The expansion includes two new gates with approximately 250 seats.

News

Washington County School Board adjusts start date

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
At a special board meeting Wednesday the Washington County School Board voted to move the start date back for students from August 12th to August 26th.

News

Local airports report higher than expected passenger turnout

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Despite low traveler turn nationally, local airport leaders say their numbers are still taking off beating expectations.

News

Is your hurricane preparedness kit and plan ready to go?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
Getting a plan and supplies together early will reduce stress in emergency conditions.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 7 hours ago