Lynn Haven officials face a roughly $2.6 million decision

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG) -

Lynn Haven leaders are trying to decide what to do with about $2.6 million the city has available.

The money is part of $10 million the city borrowed in 2017 against the half cent surtax funds which are provided by the state, but now the city is formulating a payment plan and faced with a decision to make.

“They’re considering using part of that money to pay for the new fire truck and while we need a new fire truck I just don’t think we should use that surtax money for anything except paving and infrastructure because that’s the promise I know I made to the citizens, as well as the rest of the commission did- if you vote for this surtax we’ll use it only for this,” said Mayor Margo Anderson.

The city has already paved about 23 miles of roads but commissioners tabled the discussion for a later commission meeting.

