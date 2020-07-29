Lynn Haven residents continue to have late fees, utility cut-offs waived

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG) -

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Lynn Haven will continue to grant its residents leniency when it comes to late fees and utility accounts.

However, commissioner Brandon Aldridge said the city is now grappling with more than $170,000 in overdue bills.

While commissioners could not reach a conclusion at Tuesday’s meeting about when to reinstate late fees and cut off utility accounts, Aldridge said residents should not worry about their water or power being turned off now.

The issue will instead be discussed at the next commission meeting on August 11.

