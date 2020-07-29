Advertisement

Lynn Haven residents continue to have late fees, utility cut-offs waived

Lynn Haven leaders did not vote to reinstate late fees or utility cut offs during the pandemic, instead postponing the decision for a later meeting.
By Olivia Michael
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:12 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG) -

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Lynn Haven will continue to grant its residents leniency when it comes to late fees and utility accounts.

However, commissioner Brandon Aldridge said the city is now grappling with more than $170,000 in overdue bills.

While commissioners could not reach a conclusion at Tuesday’s meeting about when to reinstate late fees and cut off utility accounts, Aldridge said residents should not worry about their water or power being turned off now.

The issue will instead be discussed at the next commission meeting on August 11.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

