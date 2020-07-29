Advertisement

MARTIN THEATER FUTURE PLANS REVEALED

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -If you're a local, chances are you've watched a concert, play or movie in the Martin Theater. Hurricane Michael did quite a bit of damage to the iconic building in downtown Panama City.

The Panama City commission got a briefing on the progress of its restoration. The committee in charge of forming the restoration plan for the Martin Theater presented their projections to the commission complete with a preliminary outline of what the interior of the building would look like.

Part of the plan is to increase the size of the venue by including the old Downtown Improvement Board building to house retail space and space for meetings. There were major changes to the theatre to bring it to ADA standards and two elevators to allow patrons to access the three-story rebuild.

Sean DePalma, Director of Quality Of Life PC stated” The Martin Theater is going to be that icon that sits there as the town center as you would say. Again, it’s an anchor from the past but then it’s a beacon for the future and it will all be positioned in that one central area of fourth and Harrison.”

The next step in the construction project is to have an engineering study and design created in order to determine cost estimates for the project.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Higher education faculty call for virtual fall semester

Updated: moments ago
The union representing the faculty at Florida’s twelve state universities and 15 of its state colleges is calling on the Governor to reverse plans to re-open in-person learning for the fall semester.

News

Lynn Haven officials face a roughly $2.6 million decision

Updated: 23 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Lynn Haven leaders have $2.6 million left of $10 million borrowed against the state's half cent surtax funds, but there's debate on how to use it.

News

City of Lynn Haven Discussing Plans for Remainder of Annual Events

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
The City of Lynn Haven is starting to discuss the future plans for the remainder of their outdoor annual events.

News

Lynn Haven residents continue to have late fees, utility cut-offs waived

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Lynn Haven leaders will continue to waive late fees and will not cut off utility accounts for residents amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, leaders will discuss reinstating those actions at the next commission meeting on August 11.

Latest News

News

Panama City Mayor Recovers From Bout With COVID-19

Updated: 46 minutes ago
Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki recovered from a bout with COVID-19 with only minor symptoms.

News

Panama City Commission to hold workshop on tattoo parlor restriction

Updated: 55 minutes ago
PC Commission to hold public workshop on tattoo parlor restrictions.

News

Progress on Lynn Haven city hall, sports complex stalled

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Lynn Haven leaders voted to postpone contracting with architects and engineers designing the city’s sports complex and city hall. Instead, leaders will wait for public comments at the next commission meeting before making a decision.

News

Plans for Martin Theatre Rebuild

Updated: 2 hours ago
Plans revealed to commissioners Tuesday for the Martin Theatre rebuild.

News

Events in Lynn Haven for the Remainder of the Year

Updated: 2 hours ago
City officials tell us how they're planning for city events that are supposed to take place the rest of this year.

News

Faculty at Florida Colleges and Universities Call For Governor to Reverse Plans

Updated: 2 hours ago
A union representing faculty at Florida universities and colleges wants the Fall semester to be virtual only.