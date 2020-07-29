MARTIN THEATER FUTURE PLANS REVEALED

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -If you're a local, chances are you've watched a concert, play or movie in the Martin Theater. Hurricane Michael did quite a bit of damage to the iconic building in downtown Panama City.

The Panama City commission got a briefing on the progress of its restoration. The committee in charge of forming the restoration plan for the Martin Theater presented their projections to the commission complete with a preliminary outline of what the interior of the building would look like.

Part of the plan is to increase the size of the venue by including the old Downtown Improvement Board building to house retail space and space for meetings. There were major changes to the theatre to bring it to ADA standards and two elevators to allow patrons to access the three-story rebuild.

Sean DePalma, Director of Quality Of Life PC stated” The Martin Theater is going to be that icon that sits there as the town center as you would say. Again, it’s an anchor from the past but then it’s a beacon for the future and it will all be positioned in that one central area of fourth and Harrison.”

The next step in the construction project is to have an engineering study and design created in order to determine cost estimates for the project.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.