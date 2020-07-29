Multiple car burglaries reported in Freeport neighborhood

FREEPORT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance regarding multiple car burglaries in a Freeport neighborhood early Monday morning.

Officials say two suspects, who they say appear to be teenagers wearing bandannas and ball caps, were recorded on several cameras on Hollyn Court and Oakfield Drive in The Canopies community sometime between midnight and 1 a.m. Multiple vehicles on the street were burglarized, and one car was stolen.

Autoplay Caption

The stolen vehicle is a four-door 2018 Jeep with a hardtop. Officials say it has a unique 30A Jeep sticker on the back. The vehicle was last seen on camera exiting out of the neighborhood on Benton Boulevard heading north.

If anyone has information, you are asked to contact the Sheriff’s office at (850)-892-8111, or you can remain anonymous by calling Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.