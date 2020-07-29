Advertisement

Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport unveiles new terminal

ECP airport leaders cut the ribbon unveiling a new terminal.
ECP airport leaders cut the ribbon unveiling a new terminal.(WJHG/WECP)
By Olivia Michael
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport unveiled its new terminal Wednesday morning.

Airport leaders gathered for an official ribbon cutting ceremony to debut the new addition.

The $5.8 million project added two new gates as part of the airport’s expansion. The new terminal measures 7,000 square feet with approximately 250 seats.

“If anyone has traveled on a Saturday or a Sunday coming through our airport, you’ve noticed that some people, there are so few seats in our existing terminal, some people were having to sit on the ground. So we decided to add two new gates to allow us to expand and also to give our passengers a better experience and allow them to sit,” Chairman of the Airport Authority Glen McDonald said.

The terminal will be officially open for operation Tuesday.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Having a Plan for Hurricane Season

Updated: 59 minutes ago
As we watch the tropics, we talk about hurricane preparedness.

News

Mussett Bayou Wildfire Recovery Update

Updated: 1 hour ago
Residents of Santa Rosa Beach tell us about recovery efforts from May's Mussett Bayou Wildfire.

News

Looking At Local Travel Numbers

Updated: 1 hour ago
We check in with our local airports who say they're doing better than expected with passenger numbers during the pandemic.

News

Bay County Unemployment Rate Drops

Updated: 1 hour ago
The unemployment rate in Bay County is at 7% which is down 3.2% since May.

News

SNAP Work Search Requirements Waived For August

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The food stamp program will continue for those in need regardless of their work search efforts at least through August.

Latest News

News

Washington County School Board adjusts start date

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Blake Brannon
At a special board meeting Wednesday the Washington County School Board voted to move the start date back for students from August 12th to August 26th.

News

Local unemployment rates are beginning to decrease, resources available for those still out of work

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sam Martello
Local unemployment rates are decreasing, and for those still out of work, there are resources to help.

News

Local airports report higher than expected passenger turnout

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Despite low traveler turn nationally, local airport leaders say their numbers are still taking off beating expectations.

News

Is your hurricane preparedness kit and plan ready to go?

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
Getting a plan and supplies together early will reduce stress in emergency conditions.

National

National Interagency Fire Center's Stanton Florea discusses "If You Fly, We Can't" campaign

Updated: 7 hours ago