Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport unveiles new terminal

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport unveiled its new terminal Wednesday morning.

Airport leaders gathered for an official ribbon cutting ceremony to debut the new addition.

The $5.8 million project added two new gates as part of the airport’s expansion. The new terminal measures 7,000 square feet with approximately 250 seats.

“If anyone has traveled on a Saturday or a Sunday coming through our airport, you’ve noticed that some people, there are so few seats in our existing terminal, some people were having to sit on the ground. So we decided to add two new gates to allow us to expand and also to give our passengers a better experience and allow them to sit,” Chairman of the Airport Authority Glen McDonald said.

The terminal will be officially open for operation Tuesday.

