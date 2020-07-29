Panama City Mayor Recovers From Bout With COVID-19

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -During the July 14th Panama City commission meeting its leader was not at his usual post.

Mayor Greg Brudnicki had tested positive for COVID-19 the day before the meeting.

The weekend prior to the test, he said because his wife has a compromised immune system he decided to get tested.

At Tuesday’s meeting he appeared to be fully recovered.

“I tested positive on Monday. On Thursday which was what, three days later I tested negative. So then I went back and tested again the following Monday, tested negative. I had very, very little symptoms. Thankfully just the loss of taste and smell. No fever no didn’t affect my appetite, I felt fine.”

The four days he was in quarantine he was able to social distance by going fishing by himself.

