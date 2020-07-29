Advertisement

Panama City Commission to hold workshop on tattoo parlor restriction

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -During a recent Panama City Commission meeting, a tattoo business had requested a variance on the distance restriction involving their business.

Since then the commissioners and the city’s legal counsel have attempted to construct an updated version of the rules that apply to body-altering businesses also known as tattoo parlors.

After two different sets of inclusions and variances, they still could not fully agree on a workable solution. Tuesday they decided to take the matter up in a future workshop that would focus on the main concerns of the businesses and the city.

Panama City Manager, Mark McQueen added “The commission decided to keep it in place as written. We certainly think that there’s great value in tattoo parlors with regards to the art perspective. I think what was heard today and the direction we received from the commission is to develop a workshop that talks about not only this, tattoo parlors but also how do we really want the look of our tourist corridors to be.” The date for the workshop will be announced within the next thirty days. Public comment is invited at the workshop.

