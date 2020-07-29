Progress on Lynn Haven city hall, sports complex stalled

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG) -

It’s been almost two years since Hurricane Michael devastated our area, but progress is still on hold for Lynn Haven’s city hall and sports complex.

At Lynn Haven’s last commission meeting, commissioners voted to take bids for a design-build proposal of the city’s police department and emergency operations center. Those bids are expected to be opened in August.

Tuesday however, commissioners voted to postpone contracting with architects and engineers designing the city’s sports complex and city hall, ”because at this point we have on the table the option of a $5 million city hall all the way up to a $12 million city hall and I think that’s a crucial decision that the residents need to have a part in,” said Mayor Margo Anderson.

The commission voted three to two to push back the discussion and pursue public input on the rebuild of those two facilities at the next commission meeting which is August 11th.

