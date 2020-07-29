New deaths reported in Bay, Okaloosa Counties in daily COVID-19 update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Wednesday.

Florida has 451,423 cases reported. That’s 9,446 new cases. There are 446,251 cases involving Florida residents and 5,172 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 6,457 people have died from the virus in the state. That’s 217 new deaths reported.

Bay County is reporting 3,257 cases. This includes 3,195 residents and 62 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 104 years-old. 19 people have died from the virus and 118 people have been hospitalized. A 65-year-old Bay County woman has died.

Okaloosa County is reporting 2,577 cases. This includes 2,550 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 26 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 22 people who have died from the virus. 120 people have been hospitalized.

Walton County is reporting 1,119 cases. 1,015 of the cases are residents and 104 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 12 deaths from the virus and 55 people have been hospitalized.

Washington County is reporting 469 cases. 464 are residents and five are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 13 people have died in the county and 31 people have been hospitalized.

Holmes County has 402 cases. There are 393 residents and nine are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 93 years-old. There has been one death reported and 10 hospitalizations.

Jackson County is reporting 1,544 cases. There are 1,530 local cases and 14 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 26 deaths and 83 people have been reported hospitalized.

Calhoun County is reporting 271 cases, all are local. The ages range from 1 to 99 years-old. Seven people have died and 25 people have been hospitalized for the virus.

Gulf County is reporting 286 cases. They are 277 residents and nine non-residents. The ages range from 1 to 89 years-old. There have been no deaths and 18 hospitalizations reported.

Franklin County is reporting 103 cases. There are 101 residents and two non-resident. Ages range from 0 to 85. One death has been reported. Four people have been hospitalized.

Liberty County is reporting 348 cases of COVID-19. All 348 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 85 years-old. Two people have died and six people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 11:16 a.m. Wednesday morning, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 17 available adult ICU beds out of the 167 beds reported. It also is reporting two of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

