Wednesday Forecast

Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s an active morning on radar with passing showers in NWFL. We’ll see these once again turn more into scattered passing soakers today. Except, coverage and length of day is not going to be as encompassing as yesterday was. But be sure to take the umbrellas with you for the morning and midday.

Otherwise, we’re waking up mild, muggy, and wet this morning. Rain boots, an umbrella, and something comfortable for the humidity will do you well out the door! Like yesterday, the clouds and passing showers or storms will help keep temperatures down in the morning. But with some sunshine peeking through in the afternoon and less rain around, we should manage to see highs return to the upper 80s.

The Bermuda High will nose into the Northeastern Gulf a bit more heading into tonight and tomorrow. That should help to limit rain chances heading into Thursday and most of the weekend to just a stray storm or two around NWFL, largely in the afternoon.

Our attention over the weekend, however, needs to shift to the tropics and what our potential tropical system is up to around the Caribbean Islands. Right now this system has yet to reach tropical status, but due to its tropical-like effects on the Lesser Antilles, it’s classified as a Potential Tropical System, #9. If it were to take on more tropical characteristics, i.e. showers and thunderstorms developing around a more centralized warm-core low pressure, then we would see it take on the name Isaias.

Regardless of the classification of this storm, it will still bring heavy winds and tropical storm like conditions to the Caribbean Islands into the end of the week. By the weekend we’ll see this system approaching the Bahamas. Weaker systems are much more error prone in long range forecasts, so this is why we’ll need to stay tuned through the end of the week and weekend to see if this system will make a pass at Florida or re-curve up the Eastern U.S.

If it were to make a pass at the Peninsula of Florida, we could start to see some minor wind and some rain chances impacting North Florida by Sunday night or Monday of next week.

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely in the morning and midday. Highs today reach the upper 80s. Your 7 Day Forecast brings in a drier forecast for the end of the week and into the weekend.

