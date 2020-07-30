Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital leader discusses surge plan

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Ascension Sacred Heart regional president Roger Hall said they may have to activate their surge plan if the number of COVID-19 cases continues to go up.

At Tuesday’s Walton County Commission meeting, Hall said the hospital has recently seen more COVID-19 patients.

As of Tuesday, they had two coronavirus patients on ventilators. He said the hospital can surge to about 15 patients.

"We're part of the largest nonprofit hospital so we have a large amount of resources and support on how we can surge to meet the needs of our community," said Hall.

Hall said he supports a mask mandate for Walton County, and that it would help the frontline hospital workers if people wear masks and continue to practice social distancing.

