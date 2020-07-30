Advertisement

Bay County League of Women Voters and NAACP to host candidates’ forum

Voting reminders from League of Women Voters
Voting reminders from League of Women Voters
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - The August 18th Primary Election is coming up and the Bay County League of Women Voters and the Bay County NAACP are here to help residents meet the candidates.

Both organizations will be hosting a candidates’ forum at Gulf Coast State College’s Student Union east auditorium on Monday evening from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The event is free to the public, but seating is limited to 50. It will also be live-streamed on Facebook.

Masks and social distancing will be required to attend the event.

The candidates for the Bay County Commission District 3, the Bay County School Superintendent, and Bay County School Board Districts 1, 2, and 4 will be present and ready to answer any questions.

For more information, email voterservice4BayCountyLWV@gmail.com.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Health advisories issued after raw sewage released into local waters

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Swimming advisories have been issued for parts of Lake Ware and the Lynn Haven Bayou after raw sewage was recently released into both waterways.

News

Welding facility ground breaking in Franklin County

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The ground has been broken, making way for the next steps for a welding facility at Franklin County High School.

News

Multiple counties report new deaths in Thursday’s COVID-19 daily update

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Health officials say 6,709 people have died from the virus in the state. That’s 252 new deaths reported.

News

New COVID-19 testing sites set to open in Bay County

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom and Jordan McCool
The first of three testing sites will open at the Lynn Haven Sports Park Thursday, July 30 starting at 10 a.m.

Latest News

News

Shooting homicide suspect arrested

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Bay County deputies say they believe this is an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the general public.

News

New COVID-19 Testing Sites Opening In Bay County

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
More COVID-19 testing sites are coming to Bay County. Newschannel 7's Jordan McCool was live in Lynn Haven where the first of three will be open today.

News

Hello Summer Concert raises money for fine arts in public schools

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Jarell Baker
At the Hello Summer Concert, 11 musicians sang songs, played instruments and showcased their talents to the community.

News

Hello Summer Concert

Updated: 18 hours ago
Performances by the Many Mini Musicians

News

Options for Bay District Schools Students

Updated: 18 hours ago
We go through the four different options BDS students have for fall classes.

News

Blue Green Algae Task Force Back in Business

Updated: 18 hours ago
Discussions today with companies about releasing toxic water and algae.