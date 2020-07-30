Bay County League of Women Voters and NAACP to host candidates’ forum

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - The August 18th Primary Election is coming up and the Bay County League of Women Voters and the Bay County NAACP are here to help residents meet the candidates.

Both organizations will be hosting a candidates’ forum at Gulf Coast State College’s Student Union east auditorium on Monday evening from 6 to 8:30 p.m. The event is free to the public, but seating is limited to 50. It will also be live-streamed on Facebook.

Masks and social distancing will be required to attend the event.

The candidates for the Bay County Commission District 3, the Bay County School Superintendent, and Bay County School Board Districts 1, 2, and 4 will be present and ready to answer any questions.

For more information, email voterservice4BayCountyLWV@gmail.com.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.