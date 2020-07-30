Bay County tax collections hit record number for June

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Despite the ongoing pandemic, officials with the Bay County Tourist Development Council say revenue from tax collections were up for the month of June.

$4.5 million was collected in the month of June from the Tourist Development tax. According to the Executive Director of the Tourist Development Council Dan Rowe, June was a record-breaking month for revenue, despite occupancy being down. However, projections for July predict revenues to be down.

”We are anticipating about a 10 percent drop in revenue, but again compared to where we were just a couple of months ago in terms of when everything was shut down, that was a very strong number,” Rowe said.

Rowe says the numbers are down for future reservations, but they are seeing most reservations made within three weeks of arrival, so it’s too soon to tell what the rest of the year will look like.

