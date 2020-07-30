Child injured in Bay County traffic crash

BAY COUNTY Fla. (WJHG) - According to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, a 9-year-old is in critical condition at a local hospital after a traffic crash Wednesday afternoon in Bay County.

Troopers say the incident occurred at the intersection of Carken Road and Crooked Lane in Southport.

We’re told the young boy was traveling on his dirt bike when he drove through the intersection and struck a Ford Explorer. Troopers say the 21-year-old female in the Explorer wasn’t injured.

No other details are available at this time.

