Dick’s Sporting Goods extends pandemic premium pay for workers

The chain will be closed on Thanksgiving Day
The premium pay has been extended through the end of the year.
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(Gray News) – Dick’s Sporting Goods is extending premium pay for its employees through the end of the year.

The wages are 15% above ordinary pay, according to the chain.

“We are so thankful to our teammates for their hard work and dedication,” said company CEO Ed Stack. “We will continue to do all we can to support them and show our gratitude.”

The company had already announced it would follow other retailers like Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Kohl’s and close all stores on Thanksgiving.

In previous years, it was open limited hours on the holiday.

In April, Dick’s furloughed a majority of its 40,000 employees. The company provided an employee benefits package while its workers were laid off.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. CNN contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

