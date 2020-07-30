Advertisement

Florida’s Blue Green Algae Task Force meets

By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Jul. 30, 2020 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CAPITOL NEWS SERVICE) - Protecting Florida’s environment is back on the agenda. The state’s Blue Green Algae Task Force met Wednesday for the first time since October. The discussion was about warnings and not allowing toxic algae to be released.

The Blue Green Algae Task Forces recommendations last fall recommended included transferring regulation of septic tanks from the Department of Health to Environmental Protection, providing grants to improve waste water treatment, and increasing fines for administrative violations dramatically. All of it and more was signed into law. DEP Secretary Noah Valenstein calls it unprecedented.

“You never see government actually get a group of scientists together, ask them some difficult questions and thoughtfully sit down and listen to them, then actually do something about it,” Valenstein said.

Now the Task Force is back in business after a nine month hiatus. Republican Congressman Brian Mast of Ft. Pierce wants the state to stop the Army Corps from releasing any toxic water.

“The state owns the state of Florida,” Mast said. “They are not going to allow the Federal government to poison communities.”

Becky Harris of Stuart called for better public notice after her dog became ill from biting a dead catfish following highly toxic water being released.

“And you did not call the Department of Health and tell them to warn all the people all along the St. Lucie,” Harris said.

The meeting was in essence an effort to return to some normalcy, as well as a recognition that Florida’s other problems haven’t gone away.

“There’s still a lot of work to be done and I think the Task Force feels that sense of urgency, rightfully so,” Julie Wraithmell, the Executive Director of Audubon Florida, said.

In the end, the Task Force can only make recommendations. After the task forces makes recommendations, it’s up to the DEP and lawmakers to act, but Wednesday’s meeting puts that ball in motion.

Latest News

News

New COVID-19 Testing Sites in Bay County

Updated: moments ago
Three new testing sites are opening up in Bay County and can test up to 500 people a day.

News

Cops N Coffee

Updated: 5 minutes ago
The Panama City Police Department is hosting Cops N Coffee events to help strengthen ties with the community.

News

One Dead in Panama City Beach Shooting

Updated: 7 minutes ago
A homicide investigation at Cabana West apartments in Panama City Beach after a shooting Thursday morning.

News

First of three new COVID-19 testing sites opens in Bay County

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Michael
The testing sites have the capacity to test up to 1,500 people per day and are available by appointment only.

News

Vernon Middle, High Schools principal designs machine to help sanitize schools

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
Vernon Middle and High School Principal, Brian Riviere, designed a machine to help take sanitizing the school to the next level.

Latest News

News

Panama City Beach mermaid camp

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Jordan McCool
The Panama City Beach mermaid camp makes a splash among the kids.

News

Popular Panama City Beach fall events will be virtual

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Popular fall events in Panama City Beach will be online this year amid the pandemic.

News

St. Andrews State Park renourishment project

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A beach re-nourishment project is in the works for St. Andrews State Park.

News

Bay County tax collections hit record number for June

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
$4.5 million was collected in the month of June from the Tourist Development tax. According to the Executive Director of the Tourist Development Council, Dan Rowe, June was a record-breaking month for revenue, despite occupancy being down.

News

Local man accused of sexual battery on child

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A local man has been accused of sexually battering a child under the age of 12.