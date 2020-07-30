Health advisories issued after raw sewage released into local waters

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health in Bay County has issued two advisories after raw sewage was released into local waters.

Health officials advise against swimming in Lynn Haven Bayou between W. 10th Street north to W. 6th Street.

They say 3,000 gallons of raw sewage was released into the bayou after a manhole in the 900 block of Carolina Avenue overflowed due to recent rainfall. We’re told cleanup has been completed.

The Department is also urging residents to avoid swimming in Lake Ware in Panama City between Drake Avenue and Beck Avenue.

This after more than 6,800 gallons of raw sewage was released into the lake due to equipment malfunctioning at a lift station in the 1400 block of Foster Avenue. Officials tell us cleanup efforts have been completed.

Sewage contamination of water can expose swimmers to intestinal viruses, bacteria and parasites. Health officials also say swimming in these waters could cause symptoms like food poisoning with vomiting and diarrhea. They add if a swimmer has an open cut or wound, infection may be possible.

For more information, contact the DOH-Bay’s Environmental Health office at (850) 481-4806.

