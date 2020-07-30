Hello Summer Concert raises money for fine arts in public schools

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Several young local musicians took to the stage at Papa Joe's in Panama City Wednesday.

At the Hello Summer Concert, 11 musicians sang songs, played instruments and showcased their talents to the community. Ruby Tilghman with "Many Mini Musicians" said the event allows local students to play their music and give the community the chance to listen to younger musicians.

“As an student athlete, every week you may be able to get an opportunity go share what you’ve been working hard towards,” said Tilghman. “Musicians only get one or two shots a year to perform at a recital or a concert. We wanted to give them one more stage to do that.”

Tilghman said the donations from the concert will go to the Bay County Public Schools Music Program. She said over the past four years, her student-led organization has raised more than $12,000 for fine arts in public schools.

