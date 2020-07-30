Local man accused of sexual battery on child

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A local man has been accused of sexually battering a child under the age of 12.

Bay County Sheriff’s Deputies say a family member of the victim reached out to them after talking with the victim. The family member told deputies after noticing changes in the victim, the family spoke with the victim. The victim spoke about sexual abuse incidents by Ashden Pippins, 24. Deputies say the family member confronted Pippins and he allegedly admitted to the encounter. That’s when the family member called the sheriff’s office.

Investigators and a Child Protective Team spoke with the victim Wednesday. They say after that, they went to Pippins’ home, but he was not there. A patrol deputy found Pippins Thursday morning.

Deputies took Pippins into custody and interviewed him. Investigators say Pippins admitted to the encounter with the victim and blamed the victim, saying it was “her idea.”

Pippins was arrested and charged with sexual battery on a child (victim under the age of 12).

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.